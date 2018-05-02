Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Apr 23rd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Sonu Sood tests negative for COVID-19

    A smidgen of positivity in these dismal times.

    Good Samaritan and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the virus earlier this week.

    The ‘Dabangg’ actor, who tested positive for the virus on April 17, took to his Twitter handle to announce the news. Sonu posted a picture in which he is seen wearing a white coloured while striking a victory pose for the camera. With a green colour graphic paintbrush, he drew ‘-ve’ on his victory pose snap.Keeping the caption short yet apt, he wrote, “Tested: COVID-19 Negative”.


