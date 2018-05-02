Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Apr 23rd, 2021

    Molestation at hospital: District and Sessions Court grants anticipatory bail to accused doctor

    Nagpur: In a major relief to the doctor accused of outraging the modesty of a nurse at Ajni based healthcare centre for old age people in the small hours of Tuesday, District and Sessions Court on Friday has granted him anticipatory bail.

    According to sources, the 19-year-old was appointed as a nurse by the doctor at his healthcare centre and old age home two days ago. When she was asleep in a room, the doctor came and outraged her modesty, she had alleged.

    On the basis of the victim’s complaint, Ajni police registered a case under Sections 354 and 354 (a) of the IPC against the accused.

    Seeking anticipatory bail in this connection, the accused doctor had approached District and Sessions Court on Friday who granted him bail. Adv Sameer Sonone appeared for the doctor.


