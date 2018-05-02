Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh visited senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail today.

Chidambaram is in judicial custody in Tihar hail.

Chidambaram, who was the Union home minister and the finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.