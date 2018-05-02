Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 23rd, 2019
National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh visited senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail today.

Chidambaram is in judicial custody in Tihar hail.

Chidambaram, who was the Union home minister and the finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Nagpur Crime News
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
निवडणूक प्रक्रियेत कर्तव्य बजावणा -या कर्मचा-यांना योग्य सुविधा द्या.
निवडणूक प्रक्रियेत कर्तव्य बजावणा -या कर्मचा-यांना योग्य सुविधा द्या.
कामठी जिल्हा नागपुर येथे भाजपा पन्ना प्रमुख संमेलन.
कामठी जिल्हा नागपुर येथे भाजपा पन्ना प्रमुख संमेलन.
Hindi News
सभी को पसंद आएगी ‘मेंटल आईस्क्रीम ‘ नागपुर में हुई शुरुवात
सभी को पसंद आएगी ‘मेंटल आईस्क्रीम ‘ नागपुर में हुई शुरुवात
नियमों को ताक पर रख धरमपेठ शिक्षा संस्था में मुख्याध्यापीका की गई नियुक्ति
नियमों को ताक पर रख धरमपेठ शिक्षा संस्था में मुख्याध्यापीका की गई नियुक्ति
Trending News
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
Meditrina, 4 other hospitals involved in MJPJAY scam go scot-free!
Meditrina, 4 other hospitals involved in MJPJAY scam go scot-free!
Featured News
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Video: IT engineer drowns in Ambazari Lake
Video: IT engineer drowns in Ambazari Lake
Trending In Nagpur
Nuisance Detection Squads punish 23,970 violators, recover Rs 2.66 crore fine in 3 years
Nuisance Detection Squads punish 23,970 violators, recover Rs 2.66 crore fine in 3 years
Two-day Entrepreneurship Summit concludes at GHRCE
Two-day Entrepreneurship Summit concludes at GHRCE
सभी को पसंद आएगी ‘मेंटल आईस्क्रीम ‘ नागपुर में हुई शुरुवात
सभी को पसंद आएगी ‘मेंटल आईस्क्रीम ‘ नागपुर में हुई शुरुवात
Shivankar slum-dwellers to get land ownership rights soon: Khopde
Shivankar slum-dwellers to get land ownership rights soon: Khopde
बॉलीवुड आणि फॅशन मॉडलिंग स्पर्धा संपन्न…
बॉलीवुड आणि फॅशन मॉडलिंग स्पर्धा संपन्न…
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
नियमों को ताक पर रख धरमपेठ शिक्षा संस्था में मुख्याध्यापीका की गई नियुक्ति
नियमों को ताक पर रख धरमपेठ शिक्षा संस्था में मुख्याध्यापीका की गई नियुक्ति
Nagpur’s Dr Kopal Vyas among top 20 at Mrs India World
Nagpur’s Dr Kopal Vyas among top 20 at Mrs India World
छात्रों के आँखों की जांच
छात्रों के आँखों की जांच
3 goons planning dacoity nabbed in Mankapur
3 goons planning dacoity nabbed in Mankapur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145