Media owners face different challenges today, says senior journo S N Vinod

Nagpur/Pune: Veteran journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Nagpur Today S N Vinod has been felicitiated at the first national conference on media and journalism held in Pune recently. tThe topic of discussion was ‘Media laws & security of mediapersons – A formality or reality.’ At the event attended by various senior and accomplished journalists, S N Vinod delved deeper into the challenges being faced by media houses at present. Comparing media’s current challenges with those existed few decades ago, he said that there is a mad rush in today’s media in all respects as the media owners are facing completely different challenges at present.

He also stressed upon the declining values of media while recalling an old speech of political leader who named it “bajaru” media. He said no media house had protested then. “The media has, in a way accepted that. And this is serious,” he said.

S N Vinod also answered queries coming from students present on the occasion. When one of the students asked that how much power should a journalist have, he was at his wittiest best as he replied that a journalist must keep barking on system’s irregularities and wrong doings,but if that doesn’t work, he must have the right to bite too. However, he said that this would be possible with the backing of the media house owners.

He ended his speech saying that if the owners have the courage and determination of Ramnath Goenka, they will encourage journalism of courage. If reporting facts turn the prime aim then journalists will fight valiantly.

The two-day round-table conference, with the theme ‘Role of media to promote the culture in peace in the world’, was organised jointly by MIT World Peace University and Pune union of working journalists. Aimed at creating a non-political and non-aligned platform, the programme has been envisioned as the beginning of a movement to connect media leaders with the youth.

Besides, all journalists stressed the need for special laws to protect investigative journalists who work in risky conditions, including pressures from political powers.

Senior journalist Manish Awasthi said, “Killing or torturing a journalist for telling the truth is a perversion. Those who do it are part of this very society. If we wish to change this, we as a society must change our mindset. We must educate ourselves and others on the importance of honest journalism.”

Rahul Mahajan, editor-in-chief, RSTV, Delhi, said, “The protection that journalists have as citizens of India was enough adding that the press council laws should be amended to create a safer ground for the press fraternity.”

Vishwanath Karad, MIT founder, Unesco chair holder, who presided over the valedictory function, called the meet a historic event, as it had this unique aim of promoting world peace.