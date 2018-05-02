Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Sonia Gandhi to become Congress interim president

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi will be the new Congress president, the party’s top decision-making body, the Working Committee, decided today after a meeting to choose her son Rahul Gandhi’s successor as the party chief.

Rahul Gandhi had announced his decision to quit the party’s top post in May after its disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha election.

This morning, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had excused themselves from the zonal body meetings, saying they cannot be part of the selection process.

