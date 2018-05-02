Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Acting on tip-off, a team of Ajni police rounded up three members of a gang who were planning armed robbery on Friday night. One of the arrested accused was banished from city limits for two years but still managed to sneak into city and indulging in crime. Four other members of the gang are still at large and are being hunted.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Pranay alias Motha Panni Rajendra Kamble (23), Plot No. 15, Vasant Nagar, Old Babulkheda, Monu alias Chhota Panni Suresh Katote (22) of Koushalya Nangar and Mahendra alias Golu Sanjay Agulwar, resident of Rameshwari. Pranay Kamble was externed from city limits by DCP Zone 4 on September 14, 2017 for two years but managed to sneak into city. Cops recovered a gupti, nylon rope, one folding knife, one sword, iron rod, a torch from the arrested accused. Four other gang members namely Gavtya, Gochya, and two unidentified goon are still at large and are being searched.

The Ajni police team was on patrol duty on Friday night. The team received secret information that a gang of seven suspicious persons had assembled near Nag Mandir, Ajni Railway Quarters. Acting on the information, team of cops rushed to the spot and managed to detain the three members.

The arrest was made by PSI Sanjay Chappe, ASI Subhash Ninaji Thakre, constables Siddharth, Shailesh, Bhagwatikumar and sepoys Ashish, Hansraj under the guidance of DCP Zone 4, ACP (Ajni), and Senior Police Inspector.

