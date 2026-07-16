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Nagpur: A Telangana-based photographer was allegedly cheated and robbed of camera equipment worth ₹6.60 lakh after being lured to Nagpur on the pretext of a pre-wedding photoshoot. The incident took place in the Sonegaon police station limits, where the accused allegedly fled with expensive cameras, lenses and mobile phones after a hotel party.

According to police, the complainant, Muralidhar Reddynayak Ghugalawat (40), is a professional photographer from Telangana. Around two months ago, he became acquainted with the accused, Karthik Choudhary Akkineni, who claimed that his friend was getting married and required an experienced photographer for a pre-wedding shoot in Nagpur.

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Believing the offer to be genuine, the photographer travelled to Nagpur.

Camera Equipment Worth ₹6.60 Lakh Stolen

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Police said the accused arranged accommodation for the photographer at a hotel in the Sonegaon area. During the night, the two allegedly consumed alcohol together.

According to the complaint, when the photographer was intoxicated, the accused allegedly fled with his professional camera equipment, including cameras, lenses, two mobile phones and other accessories. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at ₹6.60 lakh.

Cab Driver Also Allegedly Cheated

During the investigation, police also found that the accused had travelled from Chelpur Mandal, Telangana, to Nagpur in a hired cab but allegedly failed to pay the driver’s fare. The cab driver has also lodged a separate complaint with the police.

CCTV Footage Under Examination

Sonegaon Police have registered a case of theft and cheating and launched a search for the accused. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby locations, along with other technical evidence, to trace the suspect.

Both the photographer and the cab driver are complainants in the case, and further investigation is underway.

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