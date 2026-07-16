Nagpur Kamal Chowk Firing Sparks Gang War Probe

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Nagpur: A late-night firing incident at Shanichara Market in Kamal Chowk created panic in central Nagpur on Thursday, with police probing the possibility of a gang rivalry. According to sources, both the alleged shooter and the intended target have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in previous cases. However, police have not officially confirmed this information.

Sources identified the alleged shooter as Jagdish, while the intended target has been identified as Ajay. Investigators are examining the criminal backgrounds of both individuals and looking into whether the incident was linked to an old rivalry or organised crime.

Crime Branch, Pachpaoli Police Launch Investigation

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Soon after the incident, teams from the Nagpur Crime Branch and Pachpaoli Police reached the spot and began collecting evidence.

During the spot inspection, police recovered a spent cartridge case, which has been seized for forensic examination. Investigators are also analysing CCTV footage from the area, recording eyewitness statements, tracking mobile phone locations and gathering other technical evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.

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Gang War Angle Under Scanner

The firing has sparked fear in the Kamal Chowk and Shanichara Market areas. Police are investigating all possible angles, including whether the incident was the result of a gang rivalry or a personal dispute between history-sheeters.

Senior police officials are closely monitoring the investigation. Authorities have stated that no conclusion will be drawn until all evidence is verified, and an official statement is expected once the investigation progresses.

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