Sonegaon cops book hooligans for creating ruckus at Dabo Restaurant, thrashing couple

Nagpur: Acting tough on a group of hooligans, who wreaked havoc at Dabo Restaurant, thrashed a couple and threatened other patrons with mauser gun here, between the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Sonegaon Police finally registered an FIR under Sections 354, 324, 506(B), 204(9) of the IPC against the accused men.

Cops have booked accused Ajay Thakur, Ranveer Thakur and Anna Thakur in this connection.

According to police sources, a Saturday night party was organised at Dabo Restaurant. Crowds from posh localities thronged the venue which is located just opposite Sonegaon Police Station on Wardha Road.

During the revelry, a group of intoxicated youth went on a rampage at Dabo. They thrashed a couple and also threatened to open fire. While patrons managed to run for their life, Sonegaon Police were in slumber. Earlier a Non-cognizable offence was registered in this connection. However, following reports exposing sloppy work of Sonegaon Police, the top brass of Nagpur Police came into the picture and an FIR was registered.

Notably, in the viral audio clip procured by Nagpur Today, two youths who were present during this brawl at Dabo can be heard narrating the entire episode. One can also be heard saying that the person who hit him would face dire consequences. The duo also talk about the daughter of a minister who owns Dabo.

This incident once again highlighted the grim reality of Nagpur’s nightlife. While Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar is implementing a no nonsense policy, his subordinates are dragging him behind with their sloppy work.

