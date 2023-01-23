Viral Audio: Hooligans go on rampage at Club in wardha road, thrash couple, threaten patrons with mouser; Nagpur cops in slumber!

This incident once again highlighted grim reality of Nagpur’s nightlife. While Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar is implementing no nonsense policy, his subordinates are dragging him behind with their sloppy work.

Nagpur:A group of hooligans reportedly wreak havoc at popular club and restaurant bar in wardha road , Nagpur, thrashed a Byramji Town based couple and threatened other patrons with mouser pistol here, between the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Interestingly, no FIR has been filed in this connection.

A Saturday night party was organised at Club. Crowd from posh localities thronged the venue which is located just opposite Sonegaon Police Station on Wardha Road.

During the revelry, a group of intoxicated youth went on rampage at club. They thrashed a couple and also threatened to open fire. While patrons managed to run for their life, Sonegaon Police were in slumber. Despite 48-hours after the incident, no FIR has been lodged.

In the viral audio clip procured by Nagpur Today, two youth who were present during this brawl at club can be heard narrating entire episode. One can also be heard saying that the person who hit him would face dire consequences.

This incident once again highlighted grim reality of Nagpur’s nightlife. While Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar is implementing no nonsense policy, his subordinates are dragging him behind with their sloppy work.

Listen to viral Audio ( Listener discretion is advised )

