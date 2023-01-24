Ruckus at Dabo: “It was a malicious attempt to defame my establishment,” Devyani Wadettiwar

Nagpur: Days after the shocking incident of some anti-social elements created ruckus at Dabo Restaurant, its owner Devyani Wadettiwar broke her silence and termed the incident as a malicious attempt to defame her newly inaugurated establishment.

In an exclusive conversation with Nagpur Today, Devyani Wadettiwar, director, Dabo, informed that the accused men besought my bouncers to pass them through the entry door as we were already winding up.

Advertisement

“Within a quick span of time they passed through the door and created ruckus. Acting swiftly on which my bouncers kicked them out,” said Devyani and added that, “It was very clear that they had an intention to create chaos and defame Dabo.”

Also Read: https://www.nagpurtoday.in/sonegaon-cops-book-hooligans-for-creating-ruckus-at-dabo-restaurant-thrashing-couple/01241618

Security and taste paramount:

Dabo is an establishment utterly dedicated to a serene environment. Thus, we ensure high measures of security for our patrons. Security and taste are two main priorities of Dabo, Devyani said.

Cops have booked accused men in this connection.

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement