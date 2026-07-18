Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital

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Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday (July 17, 2026) said he has lost nearly 20% of his body during his indefinite hunger strike but remained resolute, asserting that if governments could fall over rising onion prices, seeking accountability for students could also bring political change.

Crowds at the Jantar Mantar protest site grew on Friday afternoon as concerns over Mr. Wangchuk’s health mounted. Several high-profile visitors have also urged their own supporters to fill up the protest site and push the attendance beyond the levels witnessed during the inaugural demonstration following CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s arrival in India.

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Over 160 prominent citizens from various walks of life in Assam, including litterateurs, academics, poets, journalists and retired government officials, on Friday appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast, saying that “compassion or civility” cannot be expected from a “wooden-hearted and power-driven” dispensation.

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