Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised After 21-Day Hunger Strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Advertisement

New Delhi, July 18: Renowned education reformer and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital on Saturday after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where he had been protesting in support of sweeping reforms to India’s education and examination system.

According to reports, Delhi Police arrived at the protest site early on Saturday morning and moved Wangchuk to a hospital after doctors expressed serious concerns over his deteriorating health. The action sparked protests and sloganeering from supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar.

Wangchuk began his fast on June 28, lending support to a nationwide movement demanding accountability following recent examination controversies and paper leak incidents. Protesters have called for comprehensive reforms to India’s examination process, stricter action against paper leak rackets, greater transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations, and increased accountability from authorities responsible for conducting competitive exams.

Gold Rate July 17 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 41,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,30,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,16,900/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Over the past three weeks, doctors monitoring Wangchuk’s condition warned that his prolonged fast had resulted in significant weight loss and declining vital parameters. The Delhi High Court had earlier directed authorities to conduct regular medical examinations and ensure timely medical intervention if his health deteriorated further.

Despite repeated appeals from supporters and public figures to end the fast, Wangchuk had maintained that the movement was aimed at securing long-term reforms for millions of students across the country. His protest has attracted widespread attention from students, educators, civil society groups and activists, reigniting debate over the integrity of India’s examination system.

Advertisement

As of Saturday, Wangchuk remains under medical supervision. Supporters have vowed to continue their campaign, stating that the demand for a fair, transparent and accountable examination system will continue beyond the activist’s hospitalisation.

Advertisement

सदर पुलिस का देर रात हुक्का बार पर बड़ा छापा #vidarbhanews #nagpur... Police Raid in Nagpur: अवैध कत्लखाने से 400 किलो गोमांस बरामद #NagpurNews... NAGPUR TODAY | TOP - 10 NEWS | 17 JULY 2026 #topnews... दोस्त का विवाद सुलझाने गया युवक बना हमले का शिकार #NagpurNews #Crime... Amravati Breaking News: 1,925 किलो प्रतिबंधित प्लास्टिक जब्त #AmravatiNews #PlasticBan #PlasticFree 20 जुलाई को दिल्ली जाएंगे उद्धव ठाकरे #UddhavThackeray #SonamWangchuk #ShivSenaUBT #Politics #news

×