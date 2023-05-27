Son donates liver to save father’s life in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant development for liver care, a 53-year-old patient with cirrhosis received a life-saving living donor liver transplant at Wockhardt Hospitals. The patient’s son, inspired by the noble cause, donated a portion of his liver. The surgical team was led by liver transplant surgeon professor, Tom Cherian.

Condition of the patient Mahendra Asati, who was under the care of Dr Piyush Marudwar, had worsened, and without transplant there was only a 10% chance of survival. On Friday, Asati along with Dr Cherian, Wockhardt Nagpur’s centre head, Abhinandan Dastenavar, and other doctors addressed the media.

“I stayed positive throughout the process. I was told about the risks and there was a point when doctors decided to postpone my transplant due to my health. I requested them to go ahead because I was dying anyway,” he said.

The patient’s positive attitude, his son’s dedication, hard work of the nursing team and efforts of doctors ensured post-operative recovery in 10 days.

“Eligible family members can serve as living donors, facilitating immediate transplants. Success of this transplant highlights the life-saving impact of the programme and brings hope to many others,” said Dr Cherian.

