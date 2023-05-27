Nagpur teakwood adorns new Parliament building to be opened by PM Modi

New Delhi/Nagpur: The teakwood used in the new Parliament building was sourced from Nagpur in Maharashtra. With carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo flooring from Tripura and stone carvings from Rajasthan, the new Parliament building, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflects India’s diverse culture.

The teakwood used in the construction of the new Parliament building was sourced from Nagpur. Known for its high-quality teakwood, Nagpur has been a prominent hub for the timber industry in India. Teakwood is valued for its durability, strength, and natural resistance to decay, making it an ideal choice for constructing the Parliament building, a structure that is expected to stand the test of time.

The red and white sandstone was procured from Sarmathura in Rajasthan. The sandstone for the Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb in the national capital was also known to have sourced from Sarmathura.

The Kesharia green stone has been procured from Udaipur, the red granite from Lakha near Ajmer and the white marble has been sourced from Ambaji in Rajasthan. “In a way, the entire country came together to construct the temple of democracy, thus reflecting the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” an official said. The steel structure for the false ceilings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chambers have been sourced from the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, while the furniture in the new building was crafted in Mumbai. The stone ‘jaali’ (lattice) works dotting the building were sourced from Rajnagar in Rajasthan and Noida in UP.

The materials for the Ashoka Emblem were sourced from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Jaipur in Rajasthan, while the Ashok Chakra donning the massive walls of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chambers and the exteriors of the Parliament building were procured from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The stone carving work was done by sculptors from Abu Road and Udaipur, and stone aggregates were sourced from from Kotputli, Rajasthan.

The new Parliament building used manufactured sand or M-sand from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana for creating concrete mix for the construction activities. The fly ash bricks used in the construction were sourced from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, while brass works and precast trenches were from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

