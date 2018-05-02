Son, daughter-in-law booked for abetting suicide of old woman in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have booked a Manewada-based couple allegedly for abetting suicide of a senior citizen.

Satyabhama Devrao Kambli (75), a resident of Shrihari Nagar, Manewada had allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on July 10. Cops first registered a case of accidental death and started the probe. During the investigation it came to fore that Satyabhama was subjected to severe mental stress and physical trauma by her son Suresh Devrao Kambli and his wife Smita over some domestic issue. Fed up with the continuous torture by her son and daughter-in-law, Satyabhama decided to end her life and consumed poisonous stuff on July 10, Hudkeshwar police said after the investigation.

Police constable Yuvraj, based on probe, booked the accused Suresh Devrao Kambli and his wife Smita under Section 306 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.