Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Aug 8th, 2019

Robbery bid foiled in Ajni, 3 goons arrested with arms

Robbery

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Ajni police foiled an imminent dacoity by arresting a gang of three armed robbers in nick of time from Nag Mandir near Ajni Railway Quarters in the wee hours of Thursday. Cops have seized a sword, knife, nylon rope, chilli powder and other materials from the possession of the arrested accused. Three other members of the gang managed to escape taking advantage of darkness.

The names of the accused were given as Monu Suresh Katote (22), a resident of Kaushalya Nagar, Pranay Rajendra Kamble (23), a resident of Vasant Nagar and Mahendra Agulewar (20), a resident of Rameshwari.

The squad of Ajni police led by ASI Nenaji was on night patrolling when they received secret information about a group of people assembled near Nag Mandir. Following the tip-off the cops rushed to the spot and found group of six people. As cops surrounded them, three accused managed to flee from the spot owing to dark. But the three other accused were nabbed.

When asked about the motive for assembling at this time of hour, the three men could not give satisfactory answers. Subsequently, cops searched them and found a sword, knife, rope, chilli powder and other materials from their possession. Cops then seized weapons.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 399, 402 of the IPC read with Sections 4,25 of Indian Arms Act and Sections 135, 142 of Maharashtra Police Act and put behind the bars.

Happening Nagpur
Pics : With 6 mini theatres, McDonald’s, Trillium Mall to open on Friday 9 August
Pics : With 6 mini theatres, McDonald’s, Trillium Mall to open on Friday 9 August
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
Nagpur Crime News
Robbery bid foiled in Ajni, 3 goons arrested with arms
Robbery bid foiled in Ajni, 3 goons arrested with arms
Son, daughter-in-law booked for abetting suicide of old woman in Hudkeshwar
Son, daughter-in-law booked for abetting suicide of old woman in Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
महाजनादेश यात्रेच्या पहिल्या टप्प्याच्या अखेरच्या दिवसाचे शुक्रवारचे कार्यक्रम रद्द
महाजनादेश यात्रेच्या पहिल्या टप्प्याच्या अखेरच्या दिवसाचे शुक्रवारचे कार्यक्रम रद्द
मा.सुषमा स्वराज हयाना भाजपा व्दारे भावपूर्ण श्रध्दाजंली अर्पण
मा.सुषमा स्वराज हयाना भाजपा व्दारे भावपूर्ण श्रध्दाजंली अर्पण
Hindi News
रेलवे ई-टिकट की कालाबाजारी का पर्दाफाश
रेलवे ई-टिकट की कालाबाजारी का पर्दाफाश
गोंदियाः किसान को निगल गया मौत का कुआं
गोंदियाः किसान को निगल गया मौत का कुआं
Trending News
Pics : With 6 mini theatres, McDonald’s, Trillium Mall to open on Friday 9 August
Pics : With 6 mini theatres, McDonald’s, Trillium Mall to open on Friday 9 August
Maha floods: 16 dead, over 1 lakh evacuated
Maha floods: 16 dead, over 1 lakh evacuated
Featured News
Skyline glory: NMC ayes 25-floor Infinity Tower, tallest building in Orange City
Skyline glory: NMC ayes 25-floor Infinity Tower, tallest building in Orange City
Flood: Five teams of NDRF airlifted to Pune
Flood: Five teams of NDRF airlifted to Pune
Trending In Nagpur
रेलवे ई-टिकट की कालाबाजारी का पर्दाफाश
रेलवे ई-टिकट की कालाबाजारी का पर्दाफाश
Stale meal: Every school in state must set up ‘School Health Team’: RTE Action Committee
Stale meal: Every school in state must set up ‘School Health Team’: RTE Action Committee
गोंदियाः किसान को निगल गया मौत का कुआं
गोंदियाः किसान को निगल गया मौत का कुआं
Skyline glory: NMC ayes 25-floor Infinity Tower, tallest building in Orange City
Skyline glory: NMC ayes 25-floor Infinity Tower, tallest building in Orange City
डीपीसीच्या निधीतून ग्रामीण भागाचा विकास
डीपीसीच्या निधीतून ग्रामीण भागाचा विकास
Robbery bid foiled in Ajni, 3 goons arrested with arms
Robbery bid foiled in Ajni, 3 goons arrested with arms
Son, daughter-in-law booked for abetting suicide of old woman in Hudkeshwar
Son, daughter-in-law booked for abetting suicide of old woman in Hudkeshwar
नवीन पीढ़ीने हातमाग क्षेत्रातील संधी शोधाव्यात
नवीन पीढ़ीने हातमाग क्षेत्रातील संधी शोधाव्यात
‘आपली बस’ चा अधिकाधिक वापर करा!
‘आपली बस’ चा अधिकाधिक वापर करा!
सर्विस रोड के बीचोबीच वृक्ष दे रही दुर्घटनाओं को आमंत्रण
सर्विस रोड के बीचोबीच वृक्ष दे रही दुर्घटनाओं को आमंत्रण
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145