Robbery bid foiled in Ajni, 3 goons arrested with arms

Nagpur: Ajni police foiled an imminent dacoity by arresting a gang of three armed robbers in nick of time from Nag Mandir near Ajni Railway Quarters in the wee hours of Thursday. Cops have seized a sword, knife, nylon rope, chilli powder and other materials from the possession of the arrested accused. Three other members of the gang managed to escape taking advantage of darkness.

The names of the accused were given as Monu Suresh Katote (22), a resident of Kaushalya Nagar, Pranay Rajendra Kamble (23), a resident of Vasant Nagar and Mahendra Agulewar (20), a resident of Rameshwari.

The squad of Ajni police led by ASI Nenaji was on night patrolling when they received secret information about a group of people assembled near Nag Mandir. Following the tip-off the cops rushed to the spot and found group of six people. As cops surrounded them, three accused managed to flee from the spot owing to dark. But the three other accused were nabbed.

When asked about the motive for assembling at this time of hour, the three men could not give satisfactory answers. Subsequently, cops searched them and found a sword, knife, rope, chilli powder and other materials from their possession. Cops then seized weapons.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 399, 402 of the IPC read with Sections 4,25 of Indian Arms Act and Sections 135, 142 of Maharashtra Police Act and put behind the bars.