NMC makes arrangement for Chhath Puja

Nagpur: Chhath Puja, a religious festival of North Indians, is celebrated with gusto in Nagpur. A large number of devotees gather at Ambazari and Futala lake for this purpose. For the devotees, facilities are provided by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation every year and preparations are made in terms of security. This year, Assistant Commissioner of Dharampeth Zone, Prakash Varade has overseen the preparations.

On this occasion the former mayor Dayashankar Tiwari and representatives of various organisations were present. Every year a large number of devotees from here offer half to the Sun God. This is organized with the cooperation of the Municipal Corporation. Care is taken on behalf of the Municipality to ensure that thousands of devotees do not suffer.

A large amount of grass has grown in the Ambazari Lake area due to rain. It was directed that it should be mowed, barricaded, electrified and sound arranged. At this time, instructions were given to prepare a safe road to reach the lake for the convenience of the devotees. Also, Prakash Warade has instructed to make complete arrangements for the safety of the devotees at Futala Lake. On this occasion Amol Chorpagar, Vijay Gurubakshani, Sanjay Pandey, Surendra Pandey, Satyendra Prasad Singh, Vijay Tiwari, Brajbhushan Shukla, Prof. Badriprasad Pandey, Mukesh Mishra, Prashant Gaur, Sachin Shukla, Omprakash Pandey, Rajesh Shukla, Avinash Pradhan, Manoj and Akash Yadav were present.

