Published On : Wed, Oct 30th, 2019

Soham gives a luxurious spin to old-age homes

Soham-Home for senior living in association with Swarvedh had organized a musical programme ‘Diwali Harmony’ at SOHAM, Ambazari Road, besides Seva Sadan Saksham High School on October 25.

Besides breathtaking performance to mark the evening the senior citizens dressed in traditional festive attire were distributed special gifts.

The event was conceptualized by Adv Bhanudas Kulkarni and Shardha Bharadwaj did the anchoring for the evening.

‘Soham’, a state-of-the-art old age home that will cater to the needs of senior citizens in luxurious style the studio apartments, planned on 1.5 acre land.

