Social worker, accomplices booked for rioting, threatening doc at Alexis Hospital in Mankapur

Nagpur: Mankapur police have booked five persons including a local social worker allegedly for creating ruckus at Alexis Hospital and also doling out threat to doctor on July 4.

Cops have booked social worker , Sahil Syed and his four accomplices in this connection.

According to police sources, the accused has alleged that hospital withhold an echo report of a woman and was refusing to handover to the kin. Following which the accused created ruckus, threaten a doctor and also razed down a wall of the hospital using a bulldozer.

However, Alexis Hospital administration has clarified that due to some technical glitch, the women never went for an echo, hence there’s no point of the withholding the report.