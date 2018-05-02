Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    15 test positive, cases surge to 1880 in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The city reported 15 new cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) by Wednesday afternoon. With the latest development, the cases of virus borne disease have surged to 1880 in the Second Capital of the State.

    Out of 12, two belonged to Hansapuri, Juni Mangwari, and Khamla. While a case each reported from Minimatanagar, Somwaripeth, Dattwadi , Ambedkar Chowk, Wardhaman Nagar, Beldarnagar, Queta Colony, Khondali and Police Line Takli.

    However, the recovery rate has certainly improved in Nagpur as over 1358 patients have been successfully treated for the disease. Unfortunately, so far, 27 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease, of which 10 are from outside Nagpur.

