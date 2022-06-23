Social Welfare official continues to defy Nagpur HC in contempt case

Advertisement

Nagpur: Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice G A Sanap at the High Court in Nagpur have directed the respondent Siddharth Gaikwad, Divisional Deputy Commissioner of Department of Social Welfare, resident of Shraddhanand Peth in city, to place on record the receipt of Rs 10,000 deposited by him with the Central Prison Authority at Nagpur, in terms of the court’s order, on or before July 4, 2022.

The officer concerned has been also directed to remain personally present before the High Court on the next date at 2.30 pm. The court also proposes to issue further directions on the said date. In the contempt petition filed by Madhukar Warluji Uikey relating to the WP5900/2015, considering the fact that the arrest of this officer for not complying with the directions of the High Court may reflect adversely on his career, the court has decided to give one chance to him to reform himself.