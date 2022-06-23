Flesh trade racket busted in Kalamna, woman pimp held, 3 girls rescued

Advertisement

Nagpur: Acting on information, the Social Security Wing of Nagpur Crime Branch on Tuesday busted a flesh trade racket being operated at a public place at Chikhli Square under Kalamna police jurisdiction. Cops have arrested a woman pimp and also rescued three girls who were pushed into prostitution.

Cops received information that the accused Kavita Anand Bante (50), resident of Dipti Signal, near Lalva Paan Thela, Kalamna, had called three girls and lured them with money. The accused provoked the girls for flesh trade. Acting on the information, the Social Security Wing sleuths sent a decoy customer and after confirmation, rounded up the accused pimp Kavita Bante. Cops also rescued three girls who were dragged into prostitution by the accused with lure of money.