Man killed, wife, son injured as car hits bike in Wadi

Nagpur: A young man was killed and his wife and son were injured seriously when the bike they were riding in was hit by a speeding car near Maruti Seva Showroom in Wadi area on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rashtrapal Suresh Shende (31), resident of Bhivsen Khori, Gautam Nagar. The injured are wife Jyotsana (26) and son Ridoy (4).