Man killed, wife, son injured as car hits bike in Wadi

Nagpur: A young man was killed and his wife and son were injured seriously when the bike they were riding in was hit by a speeding car near Maruti Seva Showroom in Wadi area on Tuesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Rashtrapal Suresh Shende (31), resident of Bhivsen Khori, Gautam Nagar. The injured are wife Jyotsana (26) and son Ridoy (4).
On Tuesday around 9 pm, Rashtrapal along with wife and son were going on their bike (MH-31/EV 9803). As they reached near the Maruti Seva Showroom, a rashly driven car (MH-04/FB 4141)rammed their bike with forceful impact. Rashtrapal died on the spot while his wife and son were injured seriously. They have been admitted to Mayo Hospital.
Wadi PSI Pathak booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 304(A), 279, 337, 338 of the IPC and searching for him.