“Smruti Mulmule is a Versatile Singer and Trainer “ Dr. S S Uttarwar

Swar Mohini and Harmony Events Nagpur has organized ” Black and White “ A Online musical concert on Face Book. It is unique program by Swar Mohini and harmony Events on occasion of lockdown. Smruti Mulmule a versatile singer from Nagpur was star attraction. Smruti Mulmule is a known singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp and who is also known as Voice of Mukesh in Nagpur circle was online present to witness the show. He gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events. Other singers who presented their songs were… Sakshi Tyagi, , Vandana Parate, Manisha Ghuse, Shubhangi , Vaishali Kadbe, Soniya Toksiya, Bhalchandra welankiwar, Bhalchandra sathe, Prakash Dahake, Padmakar Maske. Shubhangi Khanke was anchor for show.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to all singers. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe

Soulful songs like Jiya aise Jiya me….., Ye Raten ye Mausam…., Jo Hamne dasta apni sunai…., Ful tumhe bheja hai khat me…..were presented by Smruti Mulmule and has received loud appalaude from audience. She is a health trainer running her health club in Nagpur. Other songs presented by singers were Aayie meharban…, Thandi hawa kali Ghata…., Rahe na rahe ham….., Afsana bik rahi hun…., Mang ke sath tumhara…., Masti Bhara hai sama…., Duniya walon se dur…., Tera Jalwa jisne dekha…., Yad kiya dil ne kahan ho tum…, Abhi Na jao chodkar ke dil abhi bhara nahi…., O basanti Pawan pagal…, Ye lo mai hari piya…, Tu jahan jaha chalega…, Sajan re zut mat bolo.., Chandan sa badan…, Rang aur noor and many more songs were presented by singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. .

In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks Smruti Mulmule for inviting him for lovely show and extend his good wishes for future of her. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

In the lock down period , Swar Mohini and harmony Events has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singer and organizer.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , , Mr., Sanjivani Chaudhary, , Manish Mukkawar , Harshali Kherche, Aashish Taywade , Dr Salim Chauhan and many more music lovers has joined program.

Program comes to end at 8.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.