Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sun, May 26th, 2019
National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Smriti Irani’s close aide shot dead in Amethi

Amethi: A former village head was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said Surendra Singh, 50, the former head of Baraulia village was shot at around 11.30 pm Saturday.

He was referred to Lucknow in a serious condition and he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the police officer said, adding two people have been detained in connection with the incident and further investigation was underway.

Baraulia village was in news during campaigning in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had accused Smriti Irani of distributing shoes to the residents in order to insult Rahul Gandhi.

Locals claim that Surendra Singh was considered close to Irani and he was involved in the distribution of footwear.

In the general elections, the Congress suffered a major embarrassment with Rahul Gandhi losing the party’s stronghold Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani by 55,120 votes.

Happening Nagpur
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nagpur Crime News
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 lakh stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 lakh stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Maharashtra News
Video: अंबाझरी राखीव वनक्षेत्रात आगडोंब
Video: अंबाझरी राखीव वनक्षेत्रात आगडोंब
कन्हान, कांद्री ला भाजपाच्या विजयाचा जल्लोष
कन्हान, कांद्री ला भाजपाच्या विजयाचा जल्लोष
Hindi News
लपटे और उठा धुंवा: अंबाझरी के रिज़र्व फॉरेस्ट में लगी रात में लगी आग
लपटे और उठा धुंवा: अंबाझरी के रिज़र्व फॉरेस्ट में लगी रात में लगी आग
मालिकी हक के पट्टे मिलने पर ही होंगे कर्ज के लिए पात्र
मालिकी हक के पट्टे मिलने पर ही होंगे कर्ज के लिए पात्र
Trending News
VIDEO: Fire in Ambazari reserve forest
VIDEO: Fire in Ambazari reserve forest
Nagpur sizzles at 46.3 degree on first day of nautapa, Chandrapur hottest in Vidarbha
Nagpur sizzles at 46.3 degree on first day of nautapa, Chandrapur hottest in Vidarbha
Featured News
Smriti Irani’s close aide shot dead in Amethi
Smriti Irani’s close aide shot dead in Amethi
Gadkari’s development stint drives him straight to victory
Gadkari’s development stint drives him straight to victory
Trending In Nagpur
लपटे और उठा धुंवा: अंबाझरी के रिज़र्व फॉरेस्ट में लगी रात में लगी आग
लपटे और उठा धुंवा: अंबाझरी के रिज़र्व फॉरेस्ट में लगी रात में लगी आग
VIDEO: Fire in Ambazari reserve forest
VIDEO: Fire in Ambazari reserve forest
At 12.12 pm on Sunday, your shadow will disappear in Nagpur!
At 12.12 pm on Sunday, your shadow will disappear in Nagpur!
मालिकी हक के पट्टे मिलने पर ही होंगे कर्ज के लिए पात्र
मालिकी हक के पट्टे मिलने पर ही होंगे कर्ज के लिए पात्र
B Arch students to put up thesis works at 12 annual exhibition on May 26, 27
B Arch students to put up thesis works at 12 annual exhibition on May 26, 27
Nagpur sizzles at 46.3 degree on first day of nautapa, Chandrapur hottest in Vidarbha
Nagpur sizzles at 46.3 degree on first day of nautapa, Chandrapur hottest in Vidarbha
VTA meet Police Commissioner Upadhyay on traffic issues
VTA meet Police Commissioner Upadhyay on traffic issues
Mumbai model creates ruckus at Ganeshpeth hotel
Mumbai model creates ruckus at Ganeshpeth hotel
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
शराब के पेग लगाकर हंगामा करनेवाली युवती को पुलिस ने भेजा सुधारगृह
शराब के पेग लगाकर हंगामा करनेवाली युवती को पुलिस ने भेजा सुधारगृह
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145