Modi appointed PM-elect, likely to take oath on May 30

New Delhi: BJP leader Narendra Modi was on Saturday appointed prime minister-elect by President Ram Nath Kovind, who also asked him to form the new government.

After the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance unanimously elected him as their leader, Modi reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan Saturday night to stake claim to form the next government.

Modi later told reporters at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhavan that President Kovind has appointed him prime minister-elect and asked him to form the new government.

The outgoing Union council of ministers had tendered its resignation on Friday night and Kovind had asked Modi to continue as caretaker PM.

After the NDA returned to power with a massive majority, Modi becoming the prime minister again was a foregone conclusion.

President Kovind invites Modi to form govt :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Kovind to formally stake claim and pick up his invite to form the next government.

“Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Kovind, today appointed @narendramodi to the office of Prime Minister of India,” the President of India tweeted.

The President requested Modi to:

i) advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and

ii) indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.