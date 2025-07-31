Smile Train India and Bajaj Finserv CSR launch ‘Maha Smiles’ Cleft Awareness Campaign in Vidarbha

- Supported by Honorable Chief Minister’s Mr. Devendra Fadnavis’ vision, the 90-day initiative to raise awareness for early intervention for cleft and palate surgeries

Nagpur: Smile Train India, the country’s leading cleft-focused NGO, in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv CSR, has launched the Maha Smiles Cleft Awareness Campaign, a focused 90-day initiative designed to bridge the gap between cleft awareness and access to treatment across underserved regions of Vidarbha, Maharashtra. The on-ground van campaign was inaugurated today at Smile Train’s partner hospital Swami Vivekanand Medical Mission Hospital, Nagpur, in the presence of doctors, govt officials and leadership teams from Bajaj Finserv and Smile Train.

The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, affirmed his support to the initiative and shared his vision to make cleft care accessible to underserved children in the region.

The event marked the flag-off of three LED-screen-enabled vans that will traverse across remote locations of Akola, Nagpur, and Wardha divisions. These vans are equipped with audio-visual aids and interactive platforms to engage communities and make them aware of cleft conditions and how it is treatable with early intervention and surgeries. It will also guide families on how to access free treatment in their area by calling toll-free helpline number: 1800 103 8301.

Speaking at the launch, Renu Mehta, Smile Train’s Area Director for South Asia said, “Maha Smiles is more than just a campaign, it is a community movement. We believe every child deserves the opportunity to smile fully, speak clearly, and eat properly. With the support of Bajaj Finserv, we’re taking this message directly to the people, helping them understand that cleft lip and palate are treatable conditions.

Our goal is to ensure timely treatment by building awareness at the grassroots. We thank Chief Minister Fadnavis ji for his support and look forward to a formal collaboration with the National Health Mission, Maharashtra to reach every cleft affected child in Vidarbha and across Maharashtra ”

Kurush Irani, President CSR from Bajaj Finserv said, “To prioritise child health and cleft care, we launched the Maha Smiles – Cleft Care for Every Child campaign with Smile Train, focusing on strengthening early referrals for timely surgeries. Building on this, the initiative now expands to Vidarbha through a Van Awareness Campaign to inform and connect families with nearby treatment centres. We hope more families will recognise the importance of early intervention and help their children lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”

The campaign in Vidarbha a part of the ‘Maha Smiles – Cleft Care for Every Child’ initiative, a collaboration between Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused NGO, and Bajaj Finserv’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, one of India’s foremost and diversified financial services groups under its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The ‘Maha Smiles’ initiative, launched in August 2023, aims to support the following by July 2026:

– 8000 free cleft surgeries across Maharashtra.

– Training workshops for 20,000+ ASHA/RBSK health workers for early identification and treatment. 16,000+ health workers have been covered till date.

– 36 webinar training sessions for Gynaecologists for early diagnosis of clefts. 22 webinar sessions with 5000+ participants have already been covered in association with AMOGS (Association of Maharashtra Obstetrics and Gynaecological societies).

– Awareness campaigns across radio, bus, cable and newspapers across Maharashtra.

The Van awareness campaign in Vidarbha will be supported by Smile Train partner hospitals and cleft surgeons including Dr. Pranam Sadawarte (Swami Vivekanand Medical Mission Hospital), Dr. Mayur Agrawal (Shriram Hospital, Akola), Dr. Nitin Bhola (Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Wardha), and Dr. Maninder Jambhulkar (Sahayog Hospital, Gondia), ensuring access to safe and timely cleft surgeries during and beyond the campaign.

Over the next three months, the vans will cover areas with high footfall in markets, health camps, and local gatherings, aiming to dispel myths, provide referrals, and offer hope to thousands of families.

About Smile Train India

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children’s lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. Since 2000, Smile Train India has supported more than 750,000 free cleft surgeries across India, through a network of 130+ partner hospitals. To learn more about how Smile Train India’s sustainable approach, please visit smiletrainindia.org. For cleft treatment related query or support, please call our toll-free helpline number: 1800 103 8301.

