SMHRC Surgeons Save Life in Critical Neck Injury Case

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a remarkable demonstration of clinical excellence and teamwork, surgeons at Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre (SMHRC), Wanadongri, successfully saved the life of a 43-year-old man suffering from a severe neck injury sustained in a road traffic accident.

The patient was initially admitted to another facility but referred to SMHRC’s Emergency Department in the early hours due to rapid deterioration. He presented with a deep neck laceration, profuse bleeding, and signs of hypovolemic shock, with critically low vitals — pulse 122/min, BP 56/34 mmHg, and drowsiness.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The on-call surgical team swiftly mobilized and took the patient to the operating theatre by 3:30 AM. Intraoperative findings revealed a transected external jugular vein, injury to the sternocleidomastoid muscle, and damage to a vertebral tributary of the left brachiocephalic vein. Surgical repair, control of bleeding, and intraoperative transfusions led to successful stabilization.

The multidisciplinary team was led by Dr. Pravin Nikhade, assisted by Dr. Suraj Kagwad, Dr. Danish Anees, and junior residents. Anesthesia was administered by Dr. Rita Gupta, under the guidance of Dr. Anjali Borkar, while postoperative ICU care was managed by a specialized team of intensivists. Nursing care was coordinated under Nursing Director Dr. Seema Singh.

According to Dr. Vasant Gawande, Chief Medical Superintendent, the patient had an uneventful recovery and was discharged seven days post-surgery, continuing to do well on follow-up.

Dr. Anup Marar, Director, DMIHER (DU) Off Campus, stated, “This case reflects SMHRC’s emergency preparedness, surgical precision, and dedication to affordable, high-quality care.”

The patient’s family has expressed heartfelt thanks to the entire SMHRC team for their timely and life-saving intervention.