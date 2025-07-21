Newborn Dies Within 2 Days, Govt Hospital Faces Negligence Allegations

Advertisement



Nagpur: What began as a moment of joy after 15 years ended in tragedy for the Borkar family of New Babhulkheda, Nagpur, as their newborn baby died just two days after birth. The family has alleged gross medical negligence by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur.

Nanda Borkar, wife of Chetan Borkar, gave birth on July 16. The family claims the baby appeared slightly weak but was initially stable. However, they allege that despite warning signs, the hospital staff ignored the condition, leading to a sudden deterioration. They also stated that after the baby’s death, the body had turned blue, indicating possible respiratory issues.

Responding to the allegations, Dr. Raj Gajbhiye, Dean of GMCH, stated that the baby’s death was due to accidental inhalation of milk during breastfeeding, a rare but known natural complication. He denied any medical negligence on the part of the hospital.

The incident has sparked concern and calls for a deeper investigation into newborn care protocols at the hospital.