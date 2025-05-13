SMHRC Secures Government Recognition for Medical Treatment Tax Exemption

Advertisement



Nagpur – Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre (SMHRC), a 1020-bedded multi-super speciality institution, has achieved a significant milestone in medical governance. The hospital has been officially certified under Section 17(2)(b) of the Income Tax Act by the Income Tax Department, following a successful audit conducted by the office of the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax.

This prestigious certification designates SMHRC as an approved institution for medical treatment. Under this recognition, any amount paid by an employer directly to the hospital for the treatment of an employee or their dependent family members will now be exempt from income tax in the hands of the employee.

To avail this exemption, employees must submit the following with their return of income:

A certificate from SMHRC specifying the disease or ailment treated.

A receipt indicating the amount paid.

This development not only underscores SMHRC’s commitment to transparency, statutory compliance, and financial discipline but also provides tangible tax-saving benefits for working professionals and their families.

Voices from Leadership

CA Manish, Finance Officer at SMHRC, expressed his satisfaction on receiving the certification, highlighting the rigorous documentation and compliance protocols followed during the audit. He commended the collaborative efforts of the hospital teams involved.

Dr. Anup Marar, Director, SMHRC, congratulated the finance and administrative departments for their exemplary performance. He noted that:

“This certification not only reinforces our financial and administrative credibility but also offers real benefits to patients and employees. It will enable greater collaboration with philanthropic partners and further our mission of delivering affordable, quality healthcare.”

Shri Brajesh Lohiya, representing DMIHER (DU), extended his sincere gratitude to the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for their guidance and support throughout the certification process.

Team Effort Behind the Success

The achievement was the result of tireless efforts by TEAM Finance & Accounts and TEAM IT, including:

Shri Sunil Sure

Shri Chetan Lanjewar

Shri Niraj Kalihari

Dr. Noorul Ameen

Dr. Soniya Khatri

Dr. Rucha Dhone

Dr. Shivam Gupta

Dr. Ishangi Nimgade

These teams operated under the guidance of Dr. Vasant Gawande, Chief Medical Superintendent, and Dr. Sudhir Singh, Assistant Medical Superintendent.

Continuing the Legacy

With this recognition, Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre reaffirms its position as a trusted center of medical excellence, known for ethical governance, compliance, and community-focused healthcare.

