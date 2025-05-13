Miracle at Midnight: Baby Girl’s Life Saved by SMHRC’s Pediatric-Neuro Team

Advertisement



Recently A six-month-old female infant from Tumsar was brought to 1000 bedded Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre, Wanadongri, Nagpur, in an extremely critical condition. The child was drowsy and unresponsive to painful stimuli upon arrival. Recognizing the emergency, Dr. Paresh Korde, Neurosurgeon, promptly assessed the case and the child was immediately admitted to the Pediatric Department for urgent management.

An MRI scan revealed Communicating Hydrocephalus, a life-threatening condition requiring immediate surgical intervention. The parents, who had visited several hospitals in Nagpur, were unable to secure treatment elsewhere due to the critical nature of the case and miss diagnosis due to other complications. SMHRC responded without delay, admitting the child under the care of Dr. C. Bokade, Head of Pediatrics and Dr. Heena Bhandekar, Assistant Professor in Pediatric ICU. The child was intubated and placed on ventilator support while investigations were swiftly carried out.

Within just one hour of admission, the child was posted for emergency ventriculo-peritoneal (VP) shunt surgery. Dr. Paresh Korde performed the surgery successfully, with critical anesthetic support provided by Dr. Prachi Korde, Neuro Anesthetist. With coordinated and timely action, the child was gradually weaned off ventilator support and extubated. Over the next few days, she showed steady improvement and was discharged in a stable and conscious condition on the fifth day.

This life-saving surgery was carried out completely free of cost under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojna. The grateful parents expressed their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Paresh Korde, Dr. Heena Bhandekar, TEAM SMHRC and the hospital management for saving their daughter’s life.

Dr. Paresh Korde highlighted that it was the timely decision and efficient interdepartmental collaboration that made this outcome possible. Dr. Rajiv Sonarkar, HoD of Surgery, Dr. Chandrakant Bokade, HoD of Pediatrics, Dr. Pratibha Deshmukh, Director of Anesthesia, and Dr. Anjali Modak, HoD of Anesthesia, played pivotal roles in ensuring coordination between departments. Additionally, Dr. Anjali, Junior Resident in Surgery, alongside the dedicated nursing and paramedical teams from the OT and Pediatric units, provided critical support throughout the pre- and post-operative phases.

Dr. Anup Marar-Director, DMIHER( DU) Off Campus praised the exceptional emergency response by the multidisciplinary team, stating that, “This case reflects our hospital’s unwavering commitment following the vision of Shri.Dattaji Meghe to providing timely, life-saving care to even the most critical patients. At Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre, we take pride in our ability to deliver advanced medical interventions backed by expert teams and state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring that no child is denied a chance at life.”

This success story not only reflects the dedication and expertise of the medical professionals at Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre but also instills hope in patients facing complex neurological conditions.

