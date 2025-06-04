SMHRC Emerges as Premier Hub for Preventive Health Checkups Across Government and Corporate Sectors

Advertisement



Nagpur, Wanadongri – The 1020-bedded Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre (SMHRC) is rapidly transforming into a top choice for preventive health checkups, setting new benchmarks in early diagnosis and wellness for both government and corporate sectors.

Trusted by the State: SMHRC Chosen for Police & Civil Services Checkups

SMHRC’s Preventive Health Checkup Program (PHCP) took off with a major assignment from the Government of Maharashtra, which entrusted SMHRC with health screenings for over 7,500 Nagpur City Police personnel. This trust soon extended further—IAS, IPS, and IFS officers across the state began choosing SMHRC for their annual wellness checks.

Initially met with skepticism due to its identity as a teaching hospital, SMHRC won over senior officers with its personalized care, fast service, and efficient systems. Positive word-of-mouth from these high-ranking officials helped catapult the hospital’s reputation and encouraged other departments and private organizations to follow suit.

Scaling New Heights: Corporate Giants & Government Bodies Onboard

Recognizing its unmatched capacity and comprehensive infrastructure, a growing number of prestigious institutions have empanelled SMHRC. Unlike many corporate hospitals that can only handle limited volumes, SMHRC’s multi-specialty departments, round-the-clock specialists, and robust administrative system make it capable of managing large-scale, same-day health checkups.

Notable organizations now availing SMHRC’s services include:

Government of Maharashtra

MSETCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited)

MSRDC

Private players like HDFC, Adani Power, Tata Group, MediBuddy, Ashok Leyland, Alstom, and Tech Mahindra

MSETCL Partners for Executive Wellness Program

In one of the latest collaborations, MSETCL partnered with SMHRC for age-specific Preventive Health Packages (PHPs) for their executives aged 40 and above. More than 125 executives from Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, and Wardha zones have already benefitted from the program.

These packages address lifestyle-related health risks and are tailored to each organization’s employee profile and needs.

Seamless Execution by a Dedicated PHP Team

The initiative is being executed by a dedicated PHP division at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Superspeciality Block, under the supervision of Dr. Noorul Ameen, Administrator and leadership of Dr.Vasant Gawande- CMS and Dr.Sudhir Singh- AMS. The team, led by experienced professionals—including:

Dr.Anirudh Chakraborty – PHP Physician

– PHP Physician Mr. Pawan Chaple – Floor Manager

– Floor Manager Mr. Chetan Lanjewar – Registration & Billing Manager

– Registration & Billing Manager Mr. Praful Dhabekar – Radiology Manager

– Radiology Manager Ms.Rakhee Thaokar- CCL Manager

Ms. Bhagyashree Pohane – OPD Manager

– OPD Manager Ms. Manali – Physician Assistant

– Physician Assistant Sr. Namrata – OPD Nurse

ensures seamless coordination, patient-friendly service, and zero delays across the checkup process.

Voices of Appreciation & Vision for Expansion

Executives across sectors have commended SMHRC for its streamlined diagnostics, timely appointments, individual counseling, and high-quality hospitality. Follow-ups and report turnarounds are completed with clockwork precision.

Dr. Anup Marar, Director – DMIHER(DU) Off Campus, stated,

“The hospital’s ability to deliver personalized care, ensure timely investigations, and provide in-depth counseling has been praised by several senior officials and executives.”

Shri Amit Das, Director – Marketing & Branding at SMHRC, added,

“We are already extending offsite health checkup services to various industries through our dedicated medical and admin teams. The increasing demand shows growing trust in our institutional capacity.”

A Preventive Powerhouse for Tomorrow’s Health

With a robust foundation, dedicated personnel, and the backing of esteemed organizations, SMHRC is rapidly becoming a national benchmark for preventive health. Its strategic focus on early diagnosis, wellness promotion, and scalable service delivery positions it as a trusted ally for professionals across sectors.

