Maha Govt sets up independent Commission for Scheduled Tribes

Mumbai: In a significant move towards social inclusion and governance, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of a dedicated Scheduled Tribes Commission for the State. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the official statement, the Commission is being set up following recommendations made during the 51st Tribal Advisory Council meeting, highlighting the distinct roles and responsibilities between Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. While a separate Scheduled Castes Commission already exists, the need for an exclusive Scheduled Tribes Commission had long been felt.

The newly sanctioned Commission will comprise a Chairman and four non-official members, supported by 26 posts for its daily operations. A budgetary provision of Rs 4.20 crore has been cleared to cover salaries, allowances, office infrastructure, and other essential expenses.

It was clarified that the existing Scheduled Castes Commission would continue to function independently. The Cabinet also gave in-principle approval to grant statutory status to both commissions in due course.

On the same day, the Cabinet reviewed the extensive damage caused by recent unseasonal rains across the state and deliberated on compensation for affected farmers. Relief and Rehabilitation Principal Secretary Sonia Sethi informed that Rs 49 crore has already been allocated for immediate assistance and reconstruction of collapsed houses.

Of this, Rs 12 crore each has been earmarked for Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar divisions, Rs 10 crore for Nagpur, Rs 5 crore each for Konkan, Nashik, and Amravati divisions.

CM Fadnavis directed that the damage to harvested crops be compensated in line with the norms notified by the central and state governments as per the March 27, 2023 decision, superseding previous guidelines issued on January 1, 2024.

Concerns were also raised regarding damage to dry fish due to rains. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and Port Development Minister Nilesh Rane urged the Cabinet to compensate fishermen as well. CM Fadnavis asked the relief department to submit a detailed proposal in this regard.

Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale and Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai demanded urgent repairs to rural roads and bridges damaged by heavy rainfall. The Chief Minister instructed the Rural Development Department to prioritize repairs in areas recently under red alert.

Water Resources Additional chief secretary Deepak Kapoor and Water Supply secretary Sanjay Khandare briefed the cabinet on improved water storage conditions in major dams. The Ujani Dam currently holds 14.5 TMC, Jayakwadi Dam 28 TMC, and Gosikhurd Dam 3.72 TMC. Tanker water supply has now reduced in affected districts, with the number of dependent villages dropping by 200 and tankers by 336.

Tanker supply remains in effect in only two districts—Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna—signalling a gradual easing of the water scarcity situation in the state.

