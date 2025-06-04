Knya Launches Nagpur’s First Dedicated Medical Apparel Store Near General Medical College

Advertisement



Nagpur, Maharashtra [3rd June 2025]- Knya, India’s leading medical apparel brand, has announced the opening of its newest retail store in Nagpur, its 7th store in Maharashtra and 9th nationwide. This marks a significant milestone in Knya’s rapid offline expansion and sets the stage for its upcoming entry into southern India with the 10th store already in the pipeline.

Located in Medical Chowk near General Medical College, the new store is one of the first dedicated retail spaces for medical professionals in Nagpur, a city fast emerging as a key healthcare and education hub in central India. Designed for the everyday needs of medical professionals, the space offers a seamless blend of utility and design. From its high-performance scrubs and lab coats to functional aprons, accessories, and the doctor-approved 6Sense Stethoscope, customers can experience the full spectrum of Knya’s offerings first-hand.

Abhijeet Kaji, Co-Founder, Knya shared his excitement about the launch, “We’re seeing strong momentum with our offline stores, and Maharashtra has been especially promising. Nagpur stood out as a growing city with a vibrant medical community, making it the perfect next stop. With this launch, we’re not just expanding our footprint, we’re getting one step closer to supporting medical professionals across every corner of the country. We’re now focused on building out our next offline cluster in South India, where we see a strong alignment with our mission and a rapidly growing demand from healthcare professionals.”

The Nagpur launch is a key step in Knya’s mission to reimagine how India’s healthcare professionals shop. With plans to open one store every month across emerging cities in 2025, Knya is building a nationwide network that puts premium, people-first medical essentials within easy reach of the professionals who need them most.

