SMHRC Doctors Save Critically Ill Pregnant Woman and Baby in Rare Obstetric Emergency

Nagpur — In a powerful demonstration of medical excellence and team coordination, the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre (SMHRC) successfully treated a rare, life-threatening obstetric emergency, ensuring the safe recovery of a young mother and her premature newborn.

A 26-year-old woman, 32 weeks pregnant, was rushed to SMHRC’s dedicated 300-bedded Mother & Child Division from Takalghat in critical condition, suffering from eclampsia and cardiac arrest caused by aspiration due to missed antihypertensive treatment.

Thanks to the swift intervention by Dr. Snehal Deshmukh (Gynecologist) and Dr. Priyanka Kangale (Anesthetist), the patient was successfully resuscitated and immediately taken for a high-risk emergency caesarean section (LSCS). The surgical team included Dr. Deshmukh, Dr. Shashwati Ghosh, and Dr. Shantanu Shembalkar, under the guidance of Dr. Rajasi Sengupta (HOD – OBGY).

Post-surgery, the mother developed a series of complex conditions: Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome (PRES), Cerebral Venous Thrombosis, and Peripartum Cardiomyopathy—each life-threatening on its own.

A multidisciplinary team across departments sprang into action. Led by Dr. Hemant Deshpande and Dr. Rakesh Bhaisare, the Critical Care Unit ensured round-the-clock ICU support. Cardiac complications were managed by Dr. Abhay Tidke and Dr. Rahul Barai, while neurological care was provided by Dr. Jivan Kinkar. The Anesthesia team, led by Dr. Anjali Borkar, ensured continuous perioperative support.

Simultaneously, the newborn received expert neonatal care under Dr. C. Bokade (HOD – Pediatrics) and Dr. Kush Jhunjhunwala, ensuring a healthy start to life.

After nearly two months of intensive care—including ventilator support, multidisciplinary interventions, and dedicated nursing—the mother was discharged conscious, stable, and mobile.

Behind the scenes, compassionate nursing under Dr. Seema Singh (Nursing Director) and Sr. Vishakha Moon played a vital role, with staff like Sr. Sushma Sen, Sr. Bhagyashree, and others providing relentless care.

Dr. Anup Marar, Director of DMIHER (DU) Off-Campus, lauded the team:

“This case is a shining example of what coordinated medical excellence can achieve. It reflects the depth of skill and compassion at SMHRC.”

Dr. Vasant Gawande, Chief Medical Superintendent, added:

“In just five years, our OBGY department has gained trust for handling complex deliveries with 24/7 readiness and remarkable outcomes.”

This extraordinary case is a living testament to SMHRC’s core mission: “Delivering hope through expertise, compassion, and innovation.”