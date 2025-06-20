Garment shop turns smoke den: Nagpur police bust illegal e-cigarette trade in Jaripatka

Advertisement



Nagpur: In an unusual discovery that has raised eyebrows, Nagpur Police uncovered an illegal e-cigarette racket being run out of a garment shop in the city’s Jaripatka area. What appeared to be a regular clothing store — “Nonsense Clothing Shop” at Barakhadi Chowk on Nara Road — was in fact a front for the sale of banned e-cigarettes, police revealed on Thursday.

The bust was carried out by the NDPS (Narcotics Control) Unit of Nagpur Police on the evening of June 19, following a specific tip-off. Acting swiftly, a team raided the premises between 7:40 pm and 8:40 pm, and recovered contraband worth Rs 1.87 lakh.

During the raid, authorities seized 62 e-cigarettes, two mobile phones, a DVR (Digital Video Recorder) and cash.

The shop owner, Jitendra Mangilal Solanki (36), a resident of Rajnagar, Sadar, and his employee, Yogesh Haribhau Chandekar, a local from Jaripatka, have been named as the accused. A case has been filed at Jaripatka Police Station, and both face charges under Sections 4, 5, 7, and 8 of the E-Cigarette Prohibition Act.

A garment store with a hidden agenda

According to the police, e-cigarettes were being sold discreetly from behind the counters, camouflaged by stacks of clothing. The activity was reportedly conducted in a manner that wouldn’t raise suspicion from walk-in customers. Upon receiving credible information, police conducted a panchnama and confiscated the illegal material on site.

Authorities are now intensifying surveillance to crack down on similar unlawful sales of e-cigarettes — which are banned across India due to their health risks and growing use among minors.

“We urge the public to come forward with information on such illegal businesses,” said a police spokesperson. “Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the ban.”

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are probing whether the accused had links to a wider supply chain.