Smart tip, swift arrest: Insider betrayal leads to Rs 70K robbery in Nagpur; 3 held

Advertisement



Nagpur: A carefully orchestrated robbery involving insider betrayal was cracked within 24 hours by Dhantoli Police in Nagpur, leading to the arrest of three accused, including a Getwell Pharmacy employee who tipped off the robbers.

The crime unfolded recently, when a cash pickup agent from SIS Prosegur Holdings Pvt. Ltd. collected Rs 70,000 from Getwell Hospital’s pharmacy. As he headed to deposit the money, two bike-borne assailants intercepted him near the hospital, threatened him at knifepoint, and fled with the cash and documents.

Gold Rate 06 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,000/- Gold 22 KT 91,100/- Silver/Kg 1,06,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Acting swiftly, police registered an FIR under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Analysis of over 100 CCTV cameras and technical surveillance led to the arrest of the first accused, Tushar alias Dharma Ranjit Meshram (20), followed by his accomplice Sameer Vijay Kawle (22). Interrogation revealed that the heist was planned with insider help.

The third accused, Aman Dadarao Todsam (24), who worked at Getwell Pharmacy, had tipped off the robbers about the cash schedule, playing a key role in the conspiracy. He too was arrested.

Police recovered the stolen Rs 70,000 in cash, the knife used in the robbery, and the saffron-coloured Honda Dio scooter—collectively worth Rs 1,05,100.

The operation was led under the guidance of top officials, including the Commissioner of Police, Joint CP, Additional CP (North), and senior officers from Sitabuldi and Zone 2. The core team included PI Anamika Mirzapure, PSI Sanket Chaudhary, PSI Dhanaji Markwad, and a team of constables.

Further probe is underway to examine possible links to other incidents or accomplices.

Advertisement

Advertisement