Pachpaoli cops crack 11 theft cases, one held, two juveniles detained in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, Pachpaoli Police in Nagpur unearthed a total of 11 theft cases — including two housebreakings and nine vehicle thefts — after arresting one suspect and detaining two juveniles. The team also recovered stolen property worth Rs 10.15 lakh.

The case began with a burglary reported between midnight of May 8 and 11 a.m. on May 31, 2025. A complaint was filed by Neetuja Shekhar Mandpe (36), a resident of Plot No. 876 near Chandramani Buddha Vihar, Pachpaoli. She reported that while her neighbour Ujjwala Warke was away in the United States with her family, an unidentified thief broke the lock on her house and stole Rs 10,000 in cash kept under a bed in the bedroom.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 305(a), 331(3), and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at Pachpaoli Police Station against unknown persons.

During the investigation, on routine patrolling near Bajirao Sakhare Library in Lashkaribagh, the police noticed three suspicious individuals loitering on a blue Activa (MH-49-CG-0351). Upon questioning, one of them identified himself as Gaurav Rajendra Rathod (20), a resident of MHADA Colony, Nari Road, Jaripatka, Nagpur. The other two turned out to be juveniles.

Upon interrogation, the trio confessed to stealing the said vehicle from near Taj Hotel at Ashinagar Chowk, within Pachpaoli limits, three days earlier. They also admitted to committing the housebreaking incident reported earlier.

Further questioning revealed their involvement in a wider spree of thefts across the city including one housebreaking in Khaparkheda, one vehicle theft in Pachpaoli (apart from the Activa), two vehicle thefts in Sonegaon, one vehicle theft each in Hudkeshwar, Dhantoli, Ajni, Bajaj Nagar, Sadar, and Koradi

In total, the gang confessed to nine vehicle thefts and two housebreakings. Police have seized Rs 2,000 in cash, gold and silver ornaments, a tablet, and several two-wheelers — altogether valued at Rs 10.15 lakh.

