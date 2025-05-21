Smart move or speed bump: No parking, no car – Maharashtra’s new rule for vehicle buyers

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant move to unclog the streets of Maharashtra’s bustling cities, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced a bold new step: No proof of parking, no vehicle registration.

The announcement came after a high-level meeting to chart out the State’s urban mobility strategy, where officials agreed that growing traffic chaos and shrinking urban space demand urgent action. As part of a broader parking policy in the works, the Transport Department will now require car buyers to show evidence of a designated parking space before they can drive their shiny new wheels off the lot.

Gold Rate 20 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,400/- Gold 22 KT 86,900/- Silver/Kg 95,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The policy, if implemented, could be a game-changer for urban centres like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, where double-parked cars and clogged lanes have become everyday nightmares. “Vehicles are increasing, but space isn’t,” Sarnaik said. “This is about planning smarter, not just expanding roads.”

While the move may raise eyebrows among aspiring car owners, urban planners and citizens tired of endless jams are calling it a much-needed step towards restoring order on the roads.

Developers must provide parking spaces, says minister

“We are looking to construct parking spaces. Development rules should be followed, and developers must provide parking with flats. We will not register new vehicles if the buyer doesn’t have a certificate of parking space allotment from the concerned civic body,” said Sarnaik, underlining the government’s focus on responsible urban development.

Highlighting the acute shortage of parking across the cities, the Minister revealed that the Urban Development Department is working on a proposal to allow construction of parking facilities beneath designated recreational grounds. The move is expected to help create more parking space without disrupting the city’s green cover.

Pod taxi network in the works

Sarnaik also spoke about Maharashtra’s plans to introduce a pod taxi system as part of its efforts to improve urban mobility. “A presentation on the pod taxi project was made to me. I have visited Vadodara, which is set to host the world’s first commercially ready suspended pod-car transport system,” he said.

‘Proof of parking space’ needed in Maharashtra

The Transport Department will conduct surveys to identify and catalogue available parking spaces, assigning unique identifiers to each spot. When registering a new vehicle, the buyer must link their vehicle registration to an approved parking space, media reported.

This approach ensures that the number of vehicles in a locality does not exceed the available parking infrastructure, reducing illegal street parking and traffic congestion.

Similar policies in India

Chennai has introduced a parking policy recommending mandatory proof of parking for new vehicle registrations. Aimed at curbing private vehicle use, the plan includes a parking management unit, designated zones, and variable fees. The initiative promotes responsible car ownership and encourages public transport to enhance urban livability.

Bengaluru and Delhi have also debated similar measures in recent years, reflecting a nationwide recognition of the need to address parking-related urban challenges. However, experts caution that implementation will require significant coordination between civic bodies, transport departments, and urban planners. They also highlight the risk of fraudulent documentation and the challenges posed by unplanned urban areas and unauthorised colonies, a news agency reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement