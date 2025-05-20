Nagpur Police Launches ‘Operation Thunder’: Commissioner Leads Raids, Seizes Drugs Worth Over Rs 1.3 Crore

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a determined effort to curb illegal activities in the city, Nagpur Police have launched a large-scale operation titled “Operation Thunder”. Over the past month, the police have conducted raids at 28 locations, resulting in the seizure of narcotics worth over Rs 1.31 crore. The confiscated substances include 1.4 kg of MD (Mephedrone), 17 kg of marijuana, and a quantity of opium. A total of 47 individuals have been arrested in connection with these operations.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Singhal is personally spearheading the campaign, aiming to eliminate criminal activities and restore public trust in law enforcement. Demonstrating a hands-on approach, Dr. Singhal has taken to the streets himself to ensure effectiveness and accountability within the department.

On May 19, Dr. Singhal made a surprise visit to Jaripatka and Yashodhara Nagar areas, where he conducted patrols. During the inspection at Khobragade Chowk, an illegal sale of banned tobacco products was discovered at a roadside paan stall. Items like Rajshree, Vimal, Rajnigandha, Baba, and KP Black Label—flavored tobacco and gutkha products banned in Maharashtra—were seized on the spot.

The Commissioner immediately reprimanded Senior Police Inspector Arun Shirsagar and ordered swift action. He also directed the removal of unauthorized vendors such as egg sellers and plastic glass vendors who were blocking roads, particularly around wine shops, ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Later, Dr. Singhal conducted an unannounced inspection of the Yashodhara Nagar Police Station, where he reviewed ongoing operations. He issued strict directives to question suspects in a recent murder case in Bhilgaon, and to take tough action against illicit liquor vendors, drug peddlers, disruptive elements, and those engaged in illegal tobacco sales.

Dr. Singhal sent a clear and powerful message to the force: “If I can personally take to the streets to conduct operations, why can’t local senior officers do the same?” His proactive leadership is seen as a wake-up call for the department, aiming to shake off internal complacency and restore credibility to the Nagpur Police.

