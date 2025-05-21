Drones, sniffer dogs search missing Nagpur woman near LoC in Kargil

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a dramatic cross-border mystery, Kargil police — backed by multiple agencies — have intensified efforts to locate Sunita, a 43-year-old woman from Nagpur who mysteriously disappeared from Hundermaan, a remote village near the Line of Control (LoC), on May 14.

Sources suspect Sunita may have illegally crossed into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to meet a Pakistani pastor she reportedly befriended online, triggering serious questions over border surveillance and digital radicalisation.

“We’re combing every inch of the area,” said SSP Kargil, Shree Ram, confirming that teams are deploying drones, sniffer dogs, and foot patrols along the rugged terrain and near the fast-flowing Suru River. Sniffer dogs followed her trail from clothes left in a hotel where she had checked in with her 15-year-old son — who now remains in state custody.

Despite extensive efforts, SSP Ram admitted, “No definitive clue has emerged. We are also awaiting information from the Indian Army.”

Unconfirmed reports suggest Sunita — a former nurse — may be in Pakistani custody, allegedly making this her third attempt to cross into Pakistan, following two failed efforts at Attari. Investigators believe she used local villagers’ phones and encrypted apps to stay in touch with contacts in Pakistan, including a man named Zulfikar and the pastor she sought to meet.

Several villagers are under the scanner for suspected assistance in her movement. Meanwhile, Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal confirmed that intelligence agencies are actively involved in the probe, which spans multiple states and border jurisdictions.

The case came to light when Sunita’s teenage son was found wandering in the village and handed over to Ladakh police by locals. He is now under the protection of the Kargil Child Welfare Committee, awaiting clearance from the Maharashtra Social and Tribal Development Department for his repatriation.

Sunita’s family has told authorities she was undergoing treatment for mental health issues, a factor now being examined alongside her call logs and digital footprint.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns over border vulnerabilities, especially amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions and recent ceasefire violations.

As the manhunt continues, authorities are racing against time to unravel the motives behind Sunita’s disappearance—and to determine whether this was a case of misguided faith, manipulation, or something more sinister.

