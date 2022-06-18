Smart City to purchase 25 more electric buses for Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: To make Nagpur a pollution free city, the proposal to procure 25 environmentally friendly electric midi buses by Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) to decontaminate Nagpur was approved at a recent Board meeting.

Earlier, the tender process for procurement of 15 electric buses was completed and an agreement was signed with Tata Motors. Now 25 more buses will be added. The proposal of Rs 35 crore has also been approved by the Board of Directors.

Cycle stands at 75 places:

In addition, the Board of Directors of Nagpur Smart City has approved a proposal to set up bicycle stands at 75 different places in Nagpur city and generate revenue through advertisements on them. During the Corona period, the use of bicycles has increased in Nagpur city and people are using bicycles for health as well as for going to work. The decision has been taken by Nagpur Smart City to set up a safe bicycle stand for them. The project is expected to cost Rs 1.39 crore, said Chinmay Gotamare, Chief Executive Officer of Smart City.

Nagpur Smart City will also focus on beautification of the city. The beautification includes two parks in the city. Public Realm and Art will be set up at Lata Mangeshkar Udyan in Surya Nagar and Sant Dnyaneshwar Sanjeevan Samadhi Udyan in Dattatreya Nagar.

The tender process for the project has been completed and a work order has been issued to the agency. The work will cost more than Rs 54 lakh.

