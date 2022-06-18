Common Law Admission Test-2022 on Sunday

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) – 2022 will be held on Sunday June 19 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Around 725 candidates are appearing for Under Graduate and Postgraduate degree courses together.

The centre for Nagpur region is Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur at Waranga near Butibori flyover. Candidates appearing in CLAT from MNLU should reach the Centre, one hour prior to the scheduled time of examination. Prof Dr Vijender Kumar, Vice Chancellor wished the candidates good luck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement