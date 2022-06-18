Nagpur sees 61 Corona cases on a single day

Advertisement

Nagpur: Vidarbha region reported 110 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, including 61 of them in Nagpur district alone. The region has reported 100+ spike for the first time after February 26.

Barring Buldhana, all the districts reported new cases. Chandrapur (13), Gadchiroli and Bhandara (8 each) and Washim (6) reported highest cases after Nagpur.

A total of 5,838 tests were conducted in the Vidarbha region on Friday with the test positivity rate now above 2%. As per WHO standards, less than 5% TPR is considered as an indicator of ‘infection well under control.’

The day’s recovery count surpassed 50 on Friday. A total of 52 patients recovered, including 43 in Nagpur district. A total of 509 patients are under treatment in the region now. As per the divisional health department’s data, seven patients in Gadchiroli and three in Nagpur are hospitalized.

In Nagpur, 2,641 tests were conducted in a day. Of these, 2,131 were from Nagpur city and 510 were from rural areas. Friday’s 61 new cases include 34 from Nagpur city, 26 from rural and 1 patient from other states.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement