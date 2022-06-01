Smart City to hold ‘Cycle Ride’ to mark World Cycle Day on June 3 in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL), in collaboration with Nagpur Municipal Corporation, has organised a ‘Cycle Ride’ to mark the World Cycle Day, on Friday, June 3, 2022 under the theme “India Cycles for Change Challenge-2”. Smart City has appealed to the citizens of Nagpur city to participate in this initiative in maximum number to promote eco-friendly transport.

The cycle rally will start from Deekshabhoomi at 7 am and will culminate at Deekshabhoomi after passing through Laxminagar Square-Mate Square-Ambazari Lake-LAD Square-VNIT Gate-Bajaj Nagar-Kachipura Square-Nagpur Metro Office. Also, on the occasion of World Environment Day, on June 5, Smart City will create awareness among the citizens about the environment. The ‘Happy Street Policy’ will be discussed with stakeholders on June 6, and on June 8, 2022, an online session will be launched to promote cycling.