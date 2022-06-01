Petroleum dealers observe daylong ‘no purchase’ strike in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Consumers are likely to face hardships as petroleum dealers across the Vidarbha region did not refill their stocks on Tuesday as part of a state-wide protest, seeking higher margin on sale from oil marketing companies. There are estimated to be around 100 retail outlets in Nagpur city.

The dealers say that fuel rates have doubled since 2017 but the dealers’ margins remain the same. Lately, dealers have also complained of unofficial rationing in diesel supply, which the companies have denied.