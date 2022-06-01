Petroleum dealers observe daylong ‘no purchase’ strike in Nagpur

Nagpur: Consumers are likely to face hardships as petroleum dealers across the Vidarbha region did not refill their stocks on Tuesday as part of a state-wide protest, seeking higher margin on sale from oil marketing companies. There are estimated to be around 100 retail outlets in Nagpur city.
The dealers say that fuel rates have doubled since 2017 but the dealers’ margins remain the same. Lately, dealers have also complained of unofficial rationing in diesel supply, which the companies have denied.
Outlet owners affiliated to the All India Nayra Dealers Association also held a demonstration in front of Nayra Energy’s depot in Wardha. The association said though the demonstration was peaceful, it prevented filling up of fuel tankers from the depot. Nayra Energy is a private company holding a network of depots and filling outlets.
There have been mixed reports of the strike’s impact on consumers. Two major dealers’ associations are operational in Nagpur city. These are the All India Nayra Dealers and the Federation of All Maharashtra Petrol Dealers’ Association (FAMPEDA). The FAMPEDA managing committee said there was no impact on the consumers as the outlets already had enough stock. Even as there were no purchases, sales continued smoothly, it said.
Sources said the oil marketing companies ensured a day before that there was enough stock with filling stations. Though the day-long strike will not have any financial impact on oil companies. it will lead to logistical hassles. Supplies will have to be pushed the next day, a source said.