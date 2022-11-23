Slight Relief: Minimum temp rises to 13 degree Celsius in Nagpur

Nagpur: After remaining below 12 degrees Celsius for the past three consecutive days, the temperature of the Second Capital of the State rose slightly to provide some comfort. The minimum temperature of Nagpur increased 1.6 degree Celsius to 13 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

However, after a mild rise in temperature for the next couple of days, the mercury is likely to dip further, India Meteorological Department has warned.

Advertisement

Yavatmal again, along with Amravati remained coldest in Vidarbha at 10.5 degree Celsius. They were trailed by Gondia (12.4), Nagpur (12.8), Washim (13.2), Buldana (13.5), Akola (13.8), Wardha (14.4), Akola (13.8), Wardha (14.4), Gadchiroli (14.6), Brahmpuri (15.30 and Chandrapur (17).

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement