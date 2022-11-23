“Not a single village in Maharashtra will go anywhere” Devendra Fadanvis

Efforts underway to bring Belgaon, Karwar, Nipani in state

Nagpur: “Not a single village in Maharashtra will be allowed to go to Karnataka. Instead, we are trying to take the villages there including Belgaon, Karwar, Nipani by filing a plea in the Supreme Court,” said Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra here, on Wednesday.

He further said that, “Jat villages of Sangli have not decided to go to Karnataka now, but it was back in 2012. We have already decided to take up the revised scheme of Maisal to provide water to those villages,” Fadnavis said while interacting with reporters in Nagpur.

Fadnavis, was reacting to the statement of the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai. Karnataka CM Bommai has said that Karnataka is considering to include the Jat taluka of Maharashtra’s Sangli district in their state. Jat taluka of Sangli district is a drought prone area. There is severe scarcity of water. Due to this, 40 Gram Panchayats, there, have decided to join Karnataka. Bommai had also said that the Karnataka government is considering the resolution to go ahead with the plan.

‘Not a single village in Maharashtra will go anywhere’

Maharashtra Chief Minister took significant decisions after holding a meeting on this border dispute issue. So we have decided to help our people in the border areas. We are delivering previous and some new plans for them. Therefore, the Chief Minister of Karnataka must have made such a statement. No village will go anywhere in Maharashtra. Instead we are going to fight in the Supreme Court and try to get all our villages including Belgaum, Karwar, Nipani, Fadavnis said.

