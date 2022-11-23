Online food delivery platforms take hit as inadequate measures of Nagpur cops cripple traffic

Traffic problem on November 23 is a common, Nagpur Traffic Department had already issued notification: DCP Traffic

Nagpur: Inadequate measures of Nagpur Traffic Police ahead of tributes to be given to martyrs by Adivasi Gowari Shaheed Smarak Samiti at Adivasi Gowari Shaheed Smarak, Zero Mile Square on Wednesday proved costly for online food delivery platforms as they suffered heavy losses due to cancellation of orders across the Second Capital of the State.

Owing to tributes to be given to martyrs at Adivasi Gowari Shadeed Smarak at Zero Mile Square, all the key roads connecting the main junctions of the city were diverted to alternate routes. This caused heavy traffic snarls throughout Nagpur. Due to the same, it was really difficult for delivery boys to reach their designated destination in time.

“Since morning we’ve been facing issues with delivering the ordered item. Either our delivery guys reach the venue late or by seeing the extended time limit to reach order home, patrons are refusing to order any food online. Even if someone reaches the destination, the food gets cold and the item again is being sent back by the customers,” informed a source from a prominent online food delivery platform.

“Zero Miles connects the entire major junction in the city. Be it CA Road, Wardha Road, Cotton Market and others. With traffic diverted from these routes, we are left with no other options but to take a longer stretch. However, these roads are also riddled with traffic, and thus making it difficult to reach our destination within a given time,” informed a delivery boy to Nagpur Today.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, DCP Anurag Jain (Additional Charge Traffic), informed that, “Traffic problem on November 23 is a common affair in Nagpur. The Nagpur Traffic Department had already issued the notification in this regard. The situation is likely to continue till evening,” he said.

– Shubham Nagdeve

